Every time I turn on the news, I cringe as to what new disaster President Joe Biden is creating for our country.

He has to be the worst president we have ever had. He is destroying our beautiful democracy one bad decision at a time.

This year, Biden has shut down more of our oil-producing capabilities. He is selling off the materials the Trump administration had bought to build the border wall to help control the flow of illegal immigration.

Biden betrayed our military when he stupidly ended our presence in Afghanistan. What a chaotic mess that country is now in. Biden makes a fool of himself when dealing with foreign leaders. Stumbling and bumbling, he cannot string two sentences together when giving a speech.

Take the “It’s all about me and my kitchen fire” speech he made in Hawaii. Part of the island was devastated and more than 110 people are confirmed dead. And Biden says of a kitchen fire: “I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.” And then he seemingly fell asleep at dinner that night.

Biden is not thinking of you or me or the children in our country. He is spending billions of dollars that our children and grandchildren will be responsible for. And then there are his vacation days, estimated at more than 360 in fewer than three years of his presidency. Every time you turn on the news, Biden is on vacation.

One more thought: How did a man on mostly a U.S. senator’s salary and his wife, who is an educator, become multimillionaires? I guess we should ask Hunter Biden that! Such a shameful mess!

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township