I cringe at the cash register every week when I have to pay the bill at the completion of grocery shopping.

Regional food banks are handing out care packages to families who previously never needed such supplements. Meanwhile, the White House recently hosted a lavish state dinner with 200 lobsters, sparkling wine and other delicacies for wealthy guests, all at taxpayer expense.

I wonder how much that meal would have cost us citizens and how many homeless people could have been fed or food banks could have been restocked if the dinner had been canceled and the money redirected to charity. It’s shameful decadence in these difficult economic times.

In my opinion, President Joe Biden has once again displayed the “emperor’s new clothes” theme, in which his fantasy does not match the visual reality for the common peasants.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township