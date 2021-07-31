I watched President Joe Biden with German Chancellor Andrea Merkel, and he seemingly couldn’t say more than two words without reading poorly from the script written for him. It makes me wonder who is really in charge. I believe the man is borderline senile. Good job, Democrats, for electing him.

My question now is, when will the mainstream media expose what I view as Biden’s lies about the Georgia and Texas voting laws, which appear less restrictive than those in Delaware and Colorado? And how about Hunter Biden’s art and laptop?

John Nickle

Manheim Township