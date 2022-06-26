In my 41 years on the police force, I encountered many individuals who suffered from some type of mental illness. The majority of these individuals had two common traits: delusion and being out of touch with reality. In my opinion, President Joe Biden displays these same two traits through his actions and words.

Biden told us he would put an end to COVID-19, when in reality hundreds of thousands of Americans died of the disease in his first year of office.

Biden told us that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a success, when in reality hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies were left behind, along with billions of dollars of military equipment. Plus there was the unfortunate and unnecessary loss of the lives of 13 of our devoted U.S. military service members at the Kabul airport.

Biden tells us the border is under control, when in reality hundreds of thousands of immigrants are attempting to cross the southern border illegally every month, some with illegal drugs and some of whom are suspected terrorists.

Biden told us that inflation was “transitory,” when in reality it is increasing and has reached a 40-year high.

Biden tells us that his policies are helping the economy, when in reality many Americans are suffering from high gas prices, along with higher prices for almost everything. And many mothers can’t find baby formula for their children.

These are just a few of the many delusional statements coming from this president and his administration. And the real danger, in my view: This is the guy who has control over the nuclear codes. God help us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township