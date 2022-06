President Joe Biden went to the scene of another school shooting (this one in Uvalde, Texas) because of his concern.

Yet Biden seemingly doesn’t have a problem with late-term abortions in which the baby is very close to taking his or her first breath.

Biden attended a religious service in Uvalde. Hypocrite.

President Biden: You need to read what Jesus had to say about hypocrites in Mark 7:6.

Not a pretty picture.

Sam Zook

Leola