I know many people who are scratching their heads regarding President Joe Biden’s obsession with pouring money into Ukraine.

Why is he doing it? My feeling is he has a longer view on the prospects for his family after he leaves the White House. Given that there is a historical lucrative business relationship with Ukraine (Hunter Biden and Burisma), can you imagine all the “chits” that Joe Biden will be able to call in once he is no longer in office?

There will be contracts to rebuild Ukraine, upgrade Ukraine, rearm Ukraine, etc. I believe that U.S. companies will take the lead and that Joe Biden will be the broker. Biden and his family stand to get incredibly rich.

In my view, Biden continues to sell the United States down the river for his own devices. Don’t think for a minute that he is not thinking about his post-White House prospects.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township