An article by The Associated Press in the Dec. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline indicated that President Joe Biden has another plan (“US to ramp up effort to end persistent homelessness”). This time it’s to alleviate homelessness for some 582,000 people.

Best of luck, Joe. Statistics from the southern border would seem to weigh heavily on such a possibility. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol arrested more than 2.1 million immigrants attempting to cross the southern border illegally in fiscal year 2022. Housing?

Robert L. Thompson

Honey Brook, Chester County