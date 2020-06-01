I’m responding to the May 3 letter “Trump did little to prepare for pandemic.” It claims that the White House was warned in late November about the coronavirus and did nothing. This ABC news report was debunked by the Pentagon.

Col. R. Shane Day, director of the Pentagon’s National Center for Medical Intelligence, said that the ABC coverage was not correct and that no such intelligence report exists.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 20.

It was a 35-year-old man returning to Washington state after visiting his family in Wuhan, China. At this time, no one in the U.S. fully realized the danger of person-to-person transmission. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated on Jan. 21, “This is not a major threat to the people in the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

Nevertheless, the president, 10 days later (Jan. 31), announced major restrictions on air travel between the U.S. and China, effective Feb. 2. The president was derided by Democratic leadership as being racist and xenophobic. The U.S. House even proposed to override this decision with the “NO BAN Act,” a bill co-sponsored by 219 House Democrats.

We can be thankful that this bill has not advanced. The president’s travel restrictions on China, Europe and other countries may well have saved many in our country.

Ginny Feenstra

Upper Leacock Township