My money still states “legal tender,” so why are some businesses refusing to take my cash? If I threw money on the ground, I’m sure you’d pick it up.

What happened to my right to pay with cash? Businesses should be forced to take my cash. Why doesn’t some smart lawyer sue these people? Don’t discriminate against cash-paying people.

I didn’t go to the Pennsylvania Farm Show because it wouldn’t accept cash for parking.

Does the law (legal tender) protect me? Not anymore, I guess.

Susan G. Knight

Manheim