Which is the greater problem: guns or the lack of morals?

We have too many people whose love for guns is greater than their need for guns, but mass shootings occur not because of the presence of guns, but because of the presence of evil.

Just as cold itself cannot be measured but consists only of the absence of heat, and darkness itself cannot be measured but consists only of the absence of light, so also evil exists only because of the absence of good.

And because God is good, evil therefore is the absence of God.

In America, we wring our hands over the murder of innocent schoolchildren, but celebrate the wholesale slaughter of innocent unborn children.

We bemoan the lack of decency and moral code in public settings, but seek to sterilize the public settings of all acknowledgment of the giver of moral code.

We attempt to remove prayer from the public school system, but when yet another shooting occurs, we gather at public schools for prayer.

The problem is not the presence of guns; the problem is the withholding of God. For he teaches his children that “if my people ... shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sins, and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

America desperately needs healing, and God gives the perfect blueprint.

Simeon Beiler

East Lampeter Township