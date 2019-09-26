On Sept. 12, LNP published an editorial, “Gun sense and sensibility,” that mocked a school district in Schuylkill County for placing rocks in classrooms for students to use to defend themselves in the event of an armed attack.
When I was in the Marine Corps, we were taught in infantry training to “attack an ambush.” While that may seem counterintuitive, it offers well-armed soldiers the best chance to survive. Unarmed students cannot attack like a well-armed soldier, but they can defend themselves.
After the Columbine shootings occurred, as a classroom teacher I discussed with my students what we would do in case of an attack on our school: We would barricade ourselves in our classroom and prepare to attack the attacker with anything available to us. We would not hide under desks, waiting to be slaughtered.
In a life or death situation, rocks in hand are better than having nothing with which to defend yourself — and might just give students and teachers a sense of commitment to survival and the ability to overcome their fear.
Phillipp P. Muth
Retired teacher
Newmanstown