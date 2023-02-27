The FBI and Department of Homeland Security recommend “run, hide, fight” as a course of action when encountering an active shooter.

Run where? When in a large building, the emergency exits are not always in plain view; therefore, people should be informed in advance of their locations. This information can be provided via a public address system, handouts or church bulletins. It could be posted throughout the facility with QR codes.

Hide where? There should be designated hardened and secure areas of refuge for sheltering in place. Trained staff members who are regulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration should lead people out of harm’s way to these locations.

Fight only as the last resort, with any weapons available. This may save your life and the lives of those who are close by.

Start planning now, for everyone’s safety.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island