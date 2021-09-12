Intensive care unit nurses have worked harder than anyone during this pandemic. I have heard firsthand from a dear friend in another state of 16-hour shifts, often back-to-back, in which she barely left the negative pressure room and was dressed in layers of personal protective equipment that leave skin dents for hours and make it impossible to eat or drink.

She gave CPR to patients sitting up, because laying them down would kill them. She helped people FaceTime with their families — watching them struggle for enough breath to speak, knowing it was their last goodbye.

She sang to her patients and touched them as they died, otherwise alone. She was then left to clean and bag them, and prepare the room for the next patient whom she would likely lose to COVID-19, with a death rate of about 70% in the intensive care unit of her hospital.

She has helped spouses weigh the decision to pull the plug or face lives in nursing care. She has experienced time off when all she could do was sit, absorbing the trauma.

After a couple months of normalcy, she is now back in COVID-19-land, faced with caring for patients who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

As she fields hospital calls begging her to add more shifts, she is forced to balance her own health and well-being, which have suffered. Her unit is now short-staffed, as other nurses face their limitations as well.

She deserves an outrageously generous bonus for all her efforts, and I’m sure the same could be said for the nurses in Lancaster County.

Elaine Lapp Esch

Lancaster Township