Last week I emailed a letter to Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino. I am sharing parts of that letter here. Parsons, D’Agostino and other Lancaster County Republicans sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf on May 10 stating they planned to move Lancaster County from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase on May 15.

Commissioner Craig Lehman and other Lancaster County Democrats were not consulted while this letter was being written. Playing partisan politics is egregious at a time like this. Our lives are at stake. We know this because testing was not ready in Lancaster County and we did not have contact tracing set up at the time the letter was written.

We, the constituents, were not told at the time where the commissioners and others who signed the letter to Wolf will get the amount of personal protective equipment needed to keep everyone safe.

No one can unwrite the letter, but apologies could be made to your constituents, your Democratic colleagues, to Wolf and to state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

I believe that by moving to “yellow” Friday, you eschewed everything that is sensible and wise when the public health issue of COVID-19 is of utmost importance.

I believe lives can still be saved if you retract what was stated in the letter. We were not ready to go to “yellow” on Friday. We are ready for civil conversations. I believe that can and will happen.

Susan Mull

East Drumore Township