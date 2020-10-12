In what I believe is the most important election in our nation’s history, we have a choice between a mail-in ballot and voting in person.

For me, it’s a no-brainer. I am able to go to work, the store, the car wash, restaurants — almost everything I could do before the pandemic hit.

Voting in person is, in my opinion, the only way that I will have no doubt that my vote will be counted. I do not trust our mail system — it is pathetically broken and is serious need of overhaul.

I get paid biweekly. My pay stub is mailed from New York. Most of the time it arrives on Friday, when it is supposed to, but the other times it comes on Saturday. And a few times it has arrived Monday. At least twice, I had to ask my company to email my pay stub after having waited a whole week.

Here’s the real kicker. Last year, I mailed my cousin in Texas a priority package. It made it to Texas — and then came back. Nothing was wrong with the address. It was correct. The reviews for that particular postal facility in Texas are horrible. I mailed the package again and my cousin finally received it, though the delivery was free because the U.S. Postal Service had refunded my payment. It had failed to do a simple job.

Every vote counts. Donald Trump will get mine.

Jeffrey Good

East Earl Township