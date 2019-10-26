To my friends in the Democratic Party, I strongly urge you to nominate Sen. Amy Klobuchar for president and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as her running mate.
To my Republican friends who wish to restore integrity, fiscal conservatism and competence to the White House, I urge you to nominate former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
If they are to preserve the constitutional values of our still young and fragile republic, both political parties must eschew the temptation to embrace the fiery anti-democratic rhetoric of the extreme fringes of their respective parties.
It is important to keep in mind that, while independent voters may have little power to influence choices made by the major political parties, it is nonetheless also true that the choices made by independent voters at the ballot box frequently determine the outcome of general elections. Caveat emptor.
Willis L. Shirk Jr.
Lancaster