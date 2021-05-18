The April 2 letter to the editor “Biden has a tough act to follow” warrants a response. Consider the following publicly documented incidents involving Donald Trump:

— His discredited “birther” campaign against Barack Obama, the origin of which he blamed on someone else (it was always someone else).

— The obscene Billy Bush interview.

— His statements in 2016 and 2020 insisting that if he lost, “the election is rigged.”

— “You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides” (regarding Charlottesville, Virginia, 2017).

— “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” statement to far-right extremist group during a September 2020 presidential debate. (The Proud Boys did — until Jan. 6.)

— The three-hour delay in deploying troops to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

— Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign was found to be baseless by both conservative and liberal judges.

— Trump’s Jan. 2 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to alter election results.

— The continuing Big Lie.

— His malicious name-calling of adversaries. Is he in grade school?

No, I don’t miss Trump’s America — the discord, acrimony and divisiveness that he sowed incessantly. The Republican Party has abandoned the principles of John McCain and Mitt Romney, voting for a morally and ethically devoid opportunist.

Certainly, any longtime officeholder exhibits flaws and indiscretions, Joe Biden included. Thankfully — despite the animosity of conservative media — Biden’s dignity, decency and civility give us what was sorely needed.

Joan Coverdale

West Lampeter Township