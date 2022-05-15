I’d like to comment on the May 8 letter “Comparing Biden to former president.” It states that President Joe Biden “is not engaged in sophomoric or foul-mouthed discourse.”

To enlighten this letter writer, on Jan. 24, Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b----.” Why? Because Doocy asked Biden if inflation was a political liability for him.

I also recall that when President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, Biden was overheard saying “This is a big f---ing deal” to Obama.

Personally, I strongly prefer the previous president over this one for many reasons. Currently, inflation is at levels that have not been seen in decades. In my view, we are not as safe due to the essentially open borders. Drug cartels are making a lot of money sending immigrants, guns and fentanyl and other drugs across the border in record numbers. Under President Donald Trump, I was paying a lot less at the gas pumps and grocery stores.

Cathy R. Witmer

Oxford, Chester County