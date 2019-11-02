The writer of the Oct. 25 letter “Don’t worry about climate change” said he is not an avid Bible reader, but he knows the facts. And he believes that in a few years the whole world will catch fire!
I suggest you read Acts 1:7 (Jesus speaking): “And he said unto them, it is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the father hath put in his own power.”
I don’t believe it’s good to scare people. I have heard people say something like that for 50-plus years. Much damage has been done with fake news.
Daniel Stoltzfus
Upper Leacock Township