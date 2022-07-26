Last week’s BBC news: Western France is facing a “heat apocalypse.” And in the United Kingdom, where air conditioners are owned by only 5% of the population, record-breaking temperatures occasioned the first red-level extreme heat warning.

A plea to persuadable global warming doubters: Why not subscribe to the precautionary principle? Here’s how it works: You’ve got new, unusual physical symptoms, raising suspicions that you need medical advice and diagnostic tests. Waiting might be fatal or lead to a chronic, serious illness. Would you choose to wait it out — or seek medical advice?

Using the precautionary principle, you choose a diagnostic work-up. You might learn there is nothing seriously wrong, and eventually the symptoms vanish. Or you discover you have a medical condition that is in its early stages and treatable.

According to an October 2021 article in “Environmental Research Letters, over 99% of climate scientists agree that global warming is real and human-caused, and that the time to act is now. You might be skeptical of these findings. But applying the precautionary principle means you only need a smidgen of belief in the possibility that the climate scientists are right. And so you follow their guidelines. No harm done. And if the scientists are right, you will be helping to prevent the worst outcomes of global warming.

More recent news and closer to home: In the U.S., 140 million people braced last week for record-setting temperatures. Let’s all get on board with the precautionary principle and assume the climate scientists have been getting it right!

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township