Thank you for printing the column “The many reasons why we admire Zelenskyy” by The New York Times’ Bret Stephens in the April 12 LNP | LancasterOnline.

Zelenskyy gives hope to Ukraine and the world. He is like David facing Goliath, Moses in the face of Pharaoh or, in this case, good versus evil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a proven killer, an evil bully without conscience and an untrustworthy despot. Putin threatens terror for the entire world. I would never ask God to kill Putin, but I ask God for justice — not just for Ukraine but for the whole world that Putin is trying to control.

Please pray for Ukraine and that the world leaders may back good over evil.

Ruth Ann Bailey

East Lampeter Township