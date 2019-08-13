It remains a great mystery that Russian President Vladimir Putin favored Donald Trump to be our president instead of Hillary Clinton. After all, Russia is supposed to be one of our biggest enemies, so why would Putin favor a strong leader over one who believes it takes a village? This ongoing Russian/Trump collusion episode makes no sense.
The deep state’s obsession with featuring Trump’s relationship with the Russians is an attempt, in my opinion, to cover up acts of treason by former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Putin would jump for joy if a Democrat were elected in 2020. Just imagine if Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or another hater of America became our commander in chief. Our country would destroy itself from within and Putin wouldn’t have to fire a shot.
Are you afraid that Trump will start a war? There is no need to be alarmed if you can digest the words of Thomas Jefferson: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants,” and George Washington who said, “I’ll die on my feet before I’ll live on my knees.”
I pray that almighty God will ordain Trump for a second term in office. The very existence of our country is dependent upon his strong leadership and love of the USA.
Jake Eckenrode
West Donegal Township