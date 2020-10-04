Opening the Sept. 27 LNP, I was very disappointed to see the small mention of the Washington Prayer March at the National Mall. The only mention that I found was on the Nation & World page, alongside articles about unrest and protests.

Thousands and thousands participated either in person or online. These were Christians who listened and prayed for all — individuals, states and nations. These were not necessarily all “followers” of Franklin Graham, who helped to spearhead the event. These were people of many denominations who came together to pray for our nation and all our leaders. It was nothing political. In these times of unrest, I felt that more attention should have been given to recognizing that we can come together as one nation.

Let’s try to put aside politics and pray that we can come together and heal our nation.

Barbara Andrews

Elizabethtown