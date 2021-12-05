A pivotal abortion case was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It could possibly bring an end to the infamous 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

A decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could send the abortion decision back to the states and allow state legislatures to enact legislation for their states, as is lawfully correct. The sweeping decision to make abortion lawful was not only unconstitutional, in my view, but was a terrible injustice for the millions who were brutally killed. We must be a country of laws and not judicial activism.

God’s word says: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb” and “My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place” (Psalm 139: 13, 15). Please join me in praying for the justices as they make this significant decision and pray for the American people to grasp the importance of the sanctity of life.

Karen Feister

West Hempfield Township