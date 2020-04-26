On behalf of the staff and families at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware, I wish to express heartfelt thanks to the Plain community for its generous efforts in helping to keep our health care workers safe in this time of extraordinary crisis.

While many facilities have benefited from your work, we want you to know that your sewing of more than 3,000 cloth masks for our use has been an exemplary demonstration of kindness and generosity. We are grateful and blessed to have you as our neighbors!

Cindy Bo

Operational vice president and

chief strategy officer

Nemours Children’s Health System