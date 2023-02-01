We don’t need to wait until the listening tour arranged by state House Speaker Mark Rozzi is finished before we praise the results. The meetings have been livestreamed, and we’ve heard so many great suggestions for bipartisan solutions to legislative rules reform.

The goals of rules reform are to enhance legislative productivity and achieve a higher level of effectiveness and cooperation among legislators. Parties need not beat one another over the head with their “majority,” since the election results were very close statewide.

In fact, why wouldn’t it be possible for leadership of committees to alternate between the two major parties, while keeping committee memberships proportional to their numbers in the state House?

Why wouldn’t it be reasonable to allow each legislator the opportunity to introduce a “priority” bill with demonstrated bipartisan support in committee at least once per session, regardless of the committee chair’s predisposition to the proposed legislation?

Why wouldn’t it suit both parties if proposed legislation were advertised at least 24 hours — even 48 hours — prior to being discussed and voted on in committee? The problem to date has been that the state House often doesn’t follow its own rules. Something as consequential to Pennsylvanians as proposed constitutional amendments are rammed through without expert testimony for either legislators or voters.

If Speaker Rozzi’s listening tour tells legislators anything, it should be amply clear that dirty tricks escape no one and are not appreciated by a populace exhausted by the rhetoric in Harrisburg and around the state. We’re raising the bar.

Patricia Rooney

Honey Brook, Chester County