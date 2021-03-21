A shout-out to the Rite Aid in Willow Street. We saw a notice in its window in January stating that COVID-19 vaccines would be available soon. In the second week of February, the vaccines were still not available and Rite Aid was taking names, but said “there are hundreds of names on the list.”

We told the staff we didn’t care how many names were on the list — we would still like to be included. They took our names and phone number and assured us we would be added to the list.

Around 5 p.m. March 5, we got a call from Rite Aid asking if we still wanted a vaccine and, if so, we should come to the store “right away.” Off went the oven and stove, and into the car we went. After filling out the required paperwork, we received our first vaccine shots. After a wait of 28 days, we will receive our second shots.

As many of you know, the internet is a difficult and confusing place to schedule a vaccine appointment. We are not that computer-literate, but this is the worst online problem we have encountered. After filling out internet forms for six or seven facilities and always getting the same negative results, Rite Aid took care of us in about two weeks. In little old Willow Street! And it did it the old-fashioned way — making a list and calling people.

So simple. Thank you, Willow Street Rite Aid, for your efficiency. You have a great store with a friendly and very helpful staff.

Ron and Gloria Mentzer

West Lampeter Township

Editor’s note: Here are some other options for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: (1) Lancaster County’s website, vaccinatelancaster.org; (2) register online with Penn State Health at lanc.news/pennstateportal or by calling 844-774-8883; (3) to register with UPMC, call 844-876-2822 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or go to bit.ly/UPMCRegister; (4) the Lancaster County Office of Aging offers vaccination assistance to homebound seniors 65 and older or those who have issues accessing the internet. Call 717-299-7979.