I am a radiologic technologist in Lancaster County. Too many times, patients and doctors have to delay important medical procedures while waiting for insurance companies to approve a procedure. Some medications are affected by this same waiting period. The paperwork and bureaucracy of this process needs to be reformed. Our medical system is spending too much money on complying with this cumbersome process when these resources could be spent on actual medical care.

State Rep. Steve Mentzer recognized this issue and has sponsored House Bill 1194 to reform the current pre-authorization process. This bill proposes commonsense reforms to the current process, such as setting a time frame on how long an insurance company can take to respond to physicians and patients.

Mentzer is a leader and represents us well in Harrisburg. I plan to support him Nov. 3.

Laura Rozetar

Manheim Township