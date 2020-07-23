I would like to thank Gov. Tom Wolf for keeping Pennsylvania as safe as possible by following the advice of medical experts. As Pennsylvania passes 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,000 deaths, this virus is not going away. Wearing masks and social distancing are proven as ways of slowing its spread. People tend to ignore this advice, creating the need to close and limit certain businesses.

Two examples illustrate our problem. A medical facility called and said I could not accompany my wife to her physical, but when we went to the farmers market, more than 50% of the people I saw were not wearing masks or social distancing.

Maybe the Republican politicians who are complaining should do the job they were elected to do instead of political fighting. Address issues like property tax, pension reform, term limits and the size of the state General Assembly. These are things the people of Pennsylvania have asked for. But elected officials seemingly don’t address these issues because they don’t affect them.

I feel truly sorry for people going through hardships because of this virus. The old saying is “better safe than sorry.”

Donald Bell

Columbia