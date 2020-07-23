Thanks to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for its spot-on July 17 editorial about the failure of the Pennsylvania Legislature to vote on redistricting reform (“Listen to the people”).

We need no other example than this shameful failure to act as evidence that the Pennsylvania Republican leadership is singularly focused on preserving its power — versus actually governing this state.

Pennsylvanians have been very clear. We want a fair districting process. We want property tax reform. We want fair funding for our schools. We want a smaller Legislature. We want more transparency. What does the Republican leadership give us? Petty lawsuits with the governor and fast action to give themselves more power.

Remember to vote our priorities on Nov. 3.

Allison Gray

Manheim Township