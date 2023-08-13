Thank you for the excellent editorial in the Aug. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Indictment defends democracy”).

This is an edited version of what I wrote to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker the day before the editorial was published.

Mr. Smucker:

On the evening of Jan. 6, 2021, and early hours of Jan. 7, you and 137 other Republican representatives in Congress voted to deprive me of my constitutional right to have my vote for president counted. In doing so, you violated your oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

On Aug. 1, 2023, Donald J. Trump, who on Jan. 6, 2021, was serving as president of the United States, was indicted by a federal grand jury, which alleges: “Donald J. Trump did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States — that is, the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted.”

It would not surprise me if, based on your action cited above, you are one of the as-yet-unindicted co-conspirators. Your continuation in office is an affront to me and to all those whom you conspired to disenfranchise. I call on you to resign immediately so that we residents of the 11th Congressional District can instead be represented by someone who can be trusted to abide by their oath of office, uphold the Constitution, and support, rather than deny, the rights of their constituents.

Marian L. Shatto

Lititz