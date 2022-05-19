Praises columns

by Rich Manieri

This letter is sent to you in appreciation for the columns you publish in the Opinion section that are written by Rich Manieri.

I am always very pleased when I see him included in the section. His columns are so well-written and thoughtful, and I am of the same opinions that he is.

The May 7 column, headlined “On the unfairness of student loan forgiveness,” was very well-thought-out and presented logical arguments on that topic.

The April 5 column, “On living through times of despair,” was very encouraging to read. I especially liked his statement, “Hand-wringing over the current state of affairs is understandable, but also unproductive.”

I think so many of us can get discouraged by what is going on in our world today, but Manieri’s perspective on the problems we face acknowledges that we all need to take personal responsibility to make this world a better place. He encourages us to get involved in a number of ways and on a number of fronts that matter to us. He is coming from a Christian perspective and says that he focuses on God’s mercy and forgiveness granted to him and us when he approaches many of the problems we face today.

Thank you so much for his columns, and please keep them coming.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township