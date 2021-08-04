Thank you to the young student for his beautiful letter last year.

I reread “Focusing on the good things,” which appeared in the Nov. 21, 2020, edition of LNP | LancasterOnline. The writer’s letter should speak to a lot of adults who are feeling stressed and/or down during these trying times.

I will treasure the writer’s words, “believe that even when a fire burns things down, good things can rise from the embers.”

There’s much wisdom there! God bless you; he sure has blessed us through the letter writer’s words.

Esther Lentz

Lancaster