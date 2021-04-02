Congratulations to Hempfield High School senior Lilly Heilshorn, who was named grand champion of the science competition at the 68th North Museum Science and Engineering Fair and was profiled in the March 29 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Sun shines on Hempfield senior's path to victory”).

Her project evaluated solar paver performance to generate electricity. It’s refreshing to read about women leading the way in science research! And hats off for her selection of a solar technology project — one of the most promising and needed fields of endeavor for our time.

Research by people like Heilshorn will help point the way to solutions that build a more healthful society and offer more jobs. These will include increased use of electric cars and trucks, improvements in the electrical grid and transitioning our cities and towns to safer, all-electric utilities.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, implementing and building out infrastructure of solar — and its green sibling, wind — will offer job opportunities with some of the highest growth rates (about 56%) through 2029. These steps will produce jobs with good pay rates for installers and service technicians — somewhat higher than those for operators and laborers in the oil and gas industry.

The potential of new green technologies represented by Heilshorn, her research and resulting employment opportunities was summed up neatly in the March 29 “Good things” editorial reflection on the recent Girl Scout promotion for monarch butterflies: “It’s the idea that a tiny local action could eventually lead to immense change for a larger portion of the world.” The same goes for limiting climate change. Good luck at college, Lilly.

Ed Mitchell

West Lampeter Township