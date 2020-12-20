My desire is to give credit to President Donald Trump for being a good friend to Christians and for finally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Also, he is against abortion and has signed legislation to stop those involved in child trafficking.

Many things that he has done prove he loves America.

God bless our president. Also, God bless America.

I did not vote for him to be my spiritual leader, but because he knows how to get things done.

Hazel Prange

Kirkwood