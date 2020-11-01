LNP | LancasterOnline made my heart sing with the Sept. 30 edition (“Plan for Patriot dropped”). The article about a white nationalist newspaper not being published in Lancaster was excellent for several reasons.

First, Lancaster does not stand for what this publication would have advocated.

Second, the LNP | LancasterOnline reporting in this series of articles was prizeworthy.

Third, thank you to the investors and publishers who, with the new insight from LNP | LancasterOnline, stood up for their beliefs and said, “No way.”

Thank you, all.

Marylou Barton

Lancaster