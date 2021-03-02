I had experienced the same frustration as many of my fellow Lancaster County citizens have in trying to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Websites can be very frustrating to navigate to get an appointment. But, being a veteran registered with the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center, I called recently and had an appointment just a few days later for my vaccination.

I arrived at my scheduled time. I was asked a few questions and sent in to register, which was accomplished as soon as I entered the vaccination area. I was told to wait for my name to be called. I was called immediately and given my shot, after which I was required to wait 15 minutes to ensure that I had no reaction to the shot.

While waiting, I was approached by a scheduler and my second shot appointment was scheduled. I was out the door and headed home in 25 minutes.

I know Veterans Affairs has gotten a lot of bad press about the way it treats veterans, but I can sing nothing but praise for the Lebanon VA Medical Center staff for the way we are being treated during this pandemic.

If you are a veteran, have registered with the Lebanon VA Medical Center and are currently in the proper age and criteria group, call 717-272-6621 and get your vaccination. Your loved ones will appreciate having you well taken care of.

Dan Martin

East Hempfield Township