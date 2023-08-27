I never worked with Brenda Smoker when she was a building or central office administrator. I did work with her when she was a social studies teacher at Manheim Township Middle School.

She was, in kids’ jargon, “awesome.” Her message to teachers and administrators in the Aug. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“A letter to teachers from a retired superintendent”) was insightful, compassionate, loving and the real deal.

I can only hope that her educational colleagues who are still on the front lines take her message to heart, include it in first-day faculty meetings and share it with parents.

In my opinion, she nailed it. Follow Smoker’s advice and you’ll sleep well at night and be prepared to meet your students the next day — renewed and with a smile on your face.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township