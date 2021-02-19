I am writing to publicly congratulate U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his courageous stand voting for conviction in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

While other Republicans seemingly decided to cower under the fear of a political backlash if they called the former president onto the carpet for his instigation of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Toomey decided to stand on principle.

Everyone knows that Trump was out of office when the impeachment trial began, but the principle of holding public officials accountable is vital for maintaining a true democracy.

Those who excuse someone of wrongdoing share in that person’s guilt. Knowing what is right but not doing what is right is sin by the Bible’s standards.

Toomey did what was right. In my view, he followed the rule of law and did not bend his knee to the cult of hero worship or political expediency. His loyalty was not to a person or a party, but to the truth.

Would that we had more leaders who do the same.

George Leyh

Mount Joy