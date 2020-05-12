As a former elementary school principal in the School District of Lancaster, I have seen firsthand the dedication and commitment to students and families that the teachers and staff demonstrate daily.

Teaching is a very challenging, yet extremely rewarding, profession. Teaching in a diverse school district takes a very deep level of commitment. The teachers and staff in the district continually go above and beyond to support all students and families.

Through best-practice strategies, these amazing teachers are creating differentiated lessons to enable access to reading, writing, math, science and technology to a wide range of learners in each classroom.

Recently, I had the opportunity to see the attention to detail and hard work the teachers and staff are putting into their online lessons during this quarantine. Please join me in saluting these truly amazing professionals as they continue to show their dedication and support to their amazing students.

Paula M. Wilson

Lancaster