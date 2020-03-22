Just a quick note to say thank you to the school lunch staffs. They are so often overlooked, but with all that is going on they should be thanked for all that they do every day. Even with school being closed, many still go to work to feed the kids.

On snow days, they are at work early to prep for the day; then, when school closes, they have to get back home in the snow.

I hope we all remember who was there in our time of need — even when we don’t need them — and are thankful for the dedicated people who get it done. Again, thank you for your service.

Jeffrey D. Shoff Sr.

Lancaster