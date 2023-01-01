For some odd reason, one experiences a swing in emotions during the end of the year-end holiday season.

But I am happy to say mine had occasion to swing toward the positive end of the trajectory after reading the news about the heroic actions of Manheim Township police officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente (“Watch: Manheim Township officers rescue woman from vehicle after she drove into pond,” Dec. 23).

If you watch the video, these officers got to the scene and didn’t pause a bit or waste time discussing what needed to be done. They ran and dove into the frigid water and did what needed to be done to rescue the woman in the submerged car.

What an extraordinary display of frontline heroism. One could not help but conclude that the actions of these two officers was compelled as much from a sense of duty that originated in the heart, as it was by their training. We all owe these officers an unqualified expression of gratitude.

This video ought to be shown in every house of worship and school classroom.

Melvin Hess

Lititz