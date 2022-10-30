Many readers may not know about the incredible mural that was commissioned and painted on the side of Ganse Apothecary in downtown Lancaster city, on the corner of North Charlotte and West King streets.

Designed and implemented by incredible local artist Claudia Rojas, and completed with support from the community, the mural is a testament to the diversity and inclusivity of Lancaster.

I happen to live in the neighborhood, so I get to pass it and bask in its beauty on a regular basis. On a recent Sunday, I was stopped at the light, admiring it, and a family was crossing the street — a father and two little girls. They looked like they were from Eritrea (Lancaster is home to two refugee resettlement agencies that have resettled many Eritreans over the past years).

As they crossed, the two little girls spotted the mural and their eyes lit up. They started running over to it, jumping and pointing and exclaiming about a section of the mural that feature a woman in a hijab.

Needless to say, there I was at the stoplight on a Sunday morning, crying. Art is so important. Art that represents diversity and inclusivity is life-giving. It sparks joy and makes little girls jump up and down in awe.

So if you haven’t passed the corner of North Charlotte and West King streets, I recommend it. You may jump with joy.

Evangeline Long

Lancaster