Honestly, I have never written a letter to the editor, and my first (only?) one hardly deals with an earthshaking topic: breakfast.

In the years that I have lived in Lancaster County, I have tried a plethora of places for breakfast. One stands head and shoulders above the others. That is the family-owned-and-operated Miss Calee’s Eats & Treats in Landisville.

The food is great. The service is fast and friendly. The members of the wait staff are kind and caring, and they have great senses of humor. What adds to the vibe is that you don’t have “a server” — the servers work as a team. The customers feel pampered, relaxed and well-fed.

I cannot give a higher recommendation. If you haven’t yet, give this great little place a try.

Garrett Woznicki

Mount Joy