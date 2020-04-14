Recently, my wife and I drove to the local Costco store to replenish our groceries after several weeks of at-home quarantine. While driving to Costco we were discussing the possibility of long lines and confusion. What a very pleasant surprise to find such wonderful organization and fast and polite service.

We want to thank the fine employees of Costco for their attention to making the journey so smooth and without a flaw. And the management of Costco deserves credit for the skillful use of additional people and the use of barricades and plastic dividers to better protect us all. Thank you.

Daniel Nafziger

Manheim Township