This letter is for all the people who complain about LNP. I just canceled my York Daily Record paper. Why? Because it charges double what LNP charges. It does not have a police log, births, divorces, marriages, bankruptcies and football scores from the day before if the game goes past 7 p.m. It’s even closed on weekends so you cannot call if you get a wet paper or no paper. Anything that happens today will not be published for two days. That is old news. I think you guys get the message. So I say it again, “I love LNP.’’
Sharon Baxter
Wrightsville