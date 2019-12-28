Thank you for the Dec. 23 Associated Press article “GOP governors undecided on refugees.” It illustrates the complexity of the issue and that simplistic solutions to a multifarious situation can’t be the solution.
I, for one, am pleased that Gov. Tom Wolf has taken the high road to accept refugees in Pennsylvania.
Unfortunately, the Trump administration didn’t just require governors to make a decision regarding refugees. Each municipality also has to decide on a yearly basis whether or not to allow refugees in their midst.
Not only is this an egregious example of micromanaging, but it also overlooks the positive results of sharing our opportunities with disadvantaged people from other parts of the world.
I am proud of the decision made by my own borough earlier this month to welcome refugees to our town.
The Christmas season is an appropriate time to remember the needs of people oppressed by political, economic and social circumstances. We should not forget that the holy family fled to Egypt to avoid King Herod’s edict to destroy babies under the age of 2. What would have happened if there were no place for Mary and Joseph to flee?
Karen Wenger
Elizabethtown