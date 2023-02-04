I am so delighted that the world has politicians like New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern. She had the wisdom, integrity and humility to know that she needed to step down after only five years as prime minister.

Would that our federal and state politicians had such qualities! Instead, we get politicians — including many federal and state senators and representatives — who seem to feel entitled to remain in office for life.

We must establish term limits and/or open primaries and fully encourage qualified candidates who are not in office — those who can represent the true majority of their constituents — to run and win.

Faith Drummond

Lancaster Township