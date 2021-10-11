LNP | LancasterOnline’s Oct. 2 article “Phase 1 finished” covered the ribbon-cutting for the nine homes completed by the Spanish American Civic Association on Chesapeake Street as part of the Conestoga North development. The homes are sold for $165,000 to $175,000 to families making no more than 80% of the area median income; they are sorely needed affordable housing units.

For years, SACA has worked hard to provide home ownership to people under these economic circumstances in our city. But that’s only part of the story. SACA, which began operations in 1973, has grown over the years. In addition to affordable housing opportunities, it currently provides education and workforce development, assistance in the area of drug and alcohol treatment, commercial retail opportunities, a community center and the operation of a radio station.

SACA is extremely important to the Latino community and the city as a whole. Throughout its 48 years of existence, SACA has employed Carlos Graupera as its chief executive officer. It is an amazing stretch of service and it is most unusual for someone to stay in the same position for so many years and continue to be so remarkably effective. We owe him much. Carlos Graupera is a remarkable man for whom we should all be grateful.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor