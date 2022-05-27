My extreme compliments are extended to the writer of the May 17 letter “Do not take away freedom of choice.” It was the absolute best position on the abortion issue that I have read and pondered.

I do not advocate abortion as a means of birth control, but I encourage those with strong religious conviction to read Genesis 2:7. “Then the Lord God formed the man out of the dust from the ground, and breathed the breath of life into his nostrils, and the man became a living being.” Doesn’t that suggest that we are not considered a living being until we take our first breath?

In my opinion, the offspring is connected to the mother until the umbilical cord is severed and the child can breathe on its own. I ask those individuals who support the pro-life position to share with me what they remember from their time in the womb until perhaps three years of age. Up until our birth, we need no advocacy.

The woman should have the desire to make her choice up until birth, but be prepared to account for her actions to her family, friends and, more importantly, to her creator should she determine to terminate her pregnancy.

In my opinion, we have no right to legislate a women’s freedom of choice.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township